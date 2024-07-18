Suspected Chandipura virus cases reach 29 in Gujarat, death toll hits 15

AHMEDABAD: Suspected cases of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat have climbed to 29 as of Thursday, with the death toll reaching 15. Among the fatalities are three children in Rajkot, two in Ahmedabad, and one in Panchmahal district.
The infection, initially confined to rural areas, has spread to Ahmedabad and now affects 13 districts across the state, intensifying concerns.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Thursday to review the measures being taken to control the increasing Chandipura virus cases.
During the meeting with Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and senior officials, Municipal Commissioners, Collectors, District Development Officers, and Chief District Health Officers provided operational updates via video conference.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel informed the media in Gandhinagar, "Currently, 29 suspected cases of Chandipura have been reported in Gujarat, with 15 children having died from the suspected virus. The Gujarat government sent seven samples to a laboratory in Pune for testing, and one of them tested positive for Chandipura virus."
Patel clarified, "This is not an infectious disease; there is no need for fear, just caution. The Health Department has issued an advisory and is taking every precautionary measure across all districts. Additionally, the government has set up facilities in Gandhinagar for rapid testing of this disease."
Three suspected cases have been reported in Ahmedabad city. Two of the three children admitted to Asarwa Civil Hospital have died from the suspected virus.
A one-year-old girl, originally from Rajasthan and residing in Sardarnagar, has passed away. Another girl from Arbudanagar in Chandlodia died during treatment at the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, a five-year-old child from Saijpur's Premnagar is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, as is an 11-year-old girl from Noblenagar.
In Rajkot district, the Chandipura virus has claimed the lives of five children. A child from Morbi, admitted on July 12, succumbed on July 14. A two-year-old child from Hadmatia in Paddhari died on July 15, along with an eight-year-old child from Jeetpur. A thirteen-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh passed away on July 16, followed by the death of a three-year-old child on July 17.
Additionally, two suspected cases of the Chandipura virus have been reported in Dhrol and Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district. Both children are currently receiving treatment in the hospital for the infection..