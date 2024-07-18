Suspected Chandipura virus cases reach 29 in Gujarat, death toll hits 15

AHMEDABAD: Suspected cases of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat have climbed to 29 as of Thursday, with the death toll reaching 15. Among the fatalities are three children in Rajkot, two in Ahmedabad, and one in Panchmahal district.

The infection, initially confined to rural areas, has spread to Ahmedabad and now affects 13 districts across the state, intensifying concerns.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Thursday to review the measures being taken to control the increasing Chandipura virus cases.

During the meeting with Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and senior officials, Municipal Commissioners, Collectors, District Development Officers, and Chief District Health Officers provided operational updates via video conference.