Parents of girl who died of electrocution in Coimbatore park urge caution

COIMBATORE: The parents of Vyoma Priya (8), who was electrocuted while playing in the park at Raman Vihar belonging to the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) near Saravanampatti, on May 23, recently petitioned the state government to make stringent rules for certifying children's parks in gated communities. Four-year-old Jiyans Reddy also died in the incident. Saravanampatti police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents T Balachander and Archana Sivaramakrishnan, released a video advisory on the steps that need to be taken to protect children from electrocution.

Speaking to TNIE, Archana said, "There are two types of parks in gated communities. One that is built on OSR land which is monitored by the local body. The other type is a park built on private land like the one in our gated community where we lost our daughter. We have petitioned the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to bring all such parks under their monitoring and to certify them based on the safety norms to prevent such incidents."

Though Tantransco and Coimbatore city municipal corporation issued advisories to the public, Balachander and Archana are raising awareness about simple safety measures through social media. They have posted a one-minute video message titled '4 steps to keep your children safe in your children's park'.

"In 2022, a similar accident happened near Vadavalli. We released the video hoping ours would be the last loss to negligence and no other child would would suffer in future. They should enjoy safe environment at the parks," Archana added.