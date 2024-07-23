Centre gives nod for site clearance for new airport in Tamil Nadu's Parandur

CHENNAI: The steering committee on greenfield airports has recommended grant of site clearance to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) for the development of a greenfield airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram district, on July 9, 2024, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The minister made the statement on the floor of Rajya Sabha on Monday, while replying to a question raised by P Wilson, a senior advocate and member of the Upper House. Earlier this month, Wilson had written a letter to the minister to expedite the site clearance, citing the delay of more than 500 days since the application.

As per the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, TIDCO applied to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on August 19, 2022, for grant of site clearance for the development of a greenfield airport at Parandur. The proposal was then examined in consultation with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Defence/Indian Air Force as per Policy.

“After completion of the consultation process, the proposal was placed before the steering committee and it recommended for grant of site clearance to TIDCO,” the minister said.

As per the GFA Policy, the responsibility of implementation of airport projects, including the funding, land acquisition, etc., rests with the airport developer concerned, TIDCO in this case, he added.