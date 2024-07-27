DMK holds protest against Centre for 'neglecting' Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government over the Union Budget and said that the budget seems like a "vengeful act" against the States and people who boycotted the BJP.

"Vanakkam! I was supposed to attend the 'NITI Aayog' meeting currently being held in Delhi, chaired by the Prime Minister. However, I am compelled to speak before you, in the people's forum, seeking justice due to the discriminatory attitude towards Tamil Nadu reflected in Union Budget 2024," Stalin said.

"You are all well aware of the progressive and visionary schemes of your Dravidian Model Government in Tamil Nadu, which have been implemented over the past three years! The benefits of our government schemes directly reach every family--every citizen! This is why the DMK is achieving continuous success! 'New schemes everyday, people's heart filled with joy'. This is the motto of our government! Yet, the Union Government continues to engage in actions that are contrary to our progressive thoughts," Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that the Union government continued to disregard Tamil Nadu.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting a Union Budget 2024–25, made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, including a boost in infrastructure.

Notably, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin was the first to announce his boycott of Niti Ayog's meeting.

Following this, the Congress said its chief ministers, including Himachal Pradesh's Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah and Telangana's Revanth Reddy, would also skip the meeting.