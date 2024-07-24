TN CM Stalin warns Modi of political isolation over 'biased' budget

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that he risks political isolation if he continues to govern based on his “political likes and dislikes.”

Stalin criticised Modi for favouring budgetary allocations to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh and asserted on X that while Modi might appease his allies, he cannot save the country.

The attack followed a walkout by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, which claimed that the Centre had discriminated against other states in the Budget.

MK Stalin accused PM Modi of avenging those who "defeated you" in the Lok Sabha elections.

Stalin wrote, “You said, The election is over, now we have to think about the country.’ However, yesterday’s Budget 2024 will only save your regime, not India!”

Stalin warned that if Modi continues to govern based on political biases, he risks being isolated.

He ended his post on X with the hashtag #BJPBetraysTamilnadu.