22 students booked for caste clash in Tirunelveli school

As many as 22 students from government model school in Valliyur, Tirunelveli, were detained in connection with the assault of two fellow students on Tuesday.

The clash involved students from two different communities, who reportedly had frequent verbal confrontations.

Tuesday's fight happened after students from one community painted the school's bathroom wall with offensive remarks about the other community students.

During the fight, two students, one from the dalit community and one from the Nadar community sustained injuries.

The injured students are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Valliyur.

Based on the information, Tirunelveli DSP Yogesh visited the school and investigated a few students.

Police said they have registered cases against 22 students from both the communities. They will be sent to Juvenile observation home, they added.

It may be noted that earlier this month, seven students from a government higher secondary school in Maruthakulam in Nanguneri taluk were detained in connection with the assault on two students.