Madras HC grants conditional bail to former Kalakshetra professor in sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to Sheejith Krishna, former professor of the Kalakshetra Foundation, in connection with a case of sexual assault of students at the foundation.

Justice T V Thamilselvi passed the orders granting the bail on an application filed by him seeking to enlarge him on bail. The judge imposed a condition that he should not travel abroad without prior permission from the trial court.

Sheejith Krishna was arrested on April 22 based on a complaint filed by a student, stating that he sexually abused her during 1995-2001. However, his counsel told the court the complaint was filed with the ill-motive to damage his reputation.

He also highlighted that only one student had lodged the complaint and no others had done so. However, the government advocate informed that one more complaint has been received and a few others have come forward to lodge similar plaints. He opposed the granting of bail as it would affect the probe.