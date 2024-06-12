Ex-DGP case: Madras HC won’t order restoration of power to bungalow

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to order restoration of power supply to the bungalow, for which, former DGP Rajesh Das and his separated wife and senior IAS officer Beela Venkatesan are claiming ownership.

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the orders on Tuesday while disposing of a petition filed by Das seeking to restore power connection claiming that he has been in occupation of the bungalow and been repaying the housing loan.

However, Beela Venkatesan, secretary to department of energy, contended that the electricity connection stood in her name and she has rights to get it disconnected at her will.

The judge found that the authorities of Tangedco had not given any acknowledgment to Das’ application for restoring supply.

“The termination (of power supply) was carried out at the instance of sixth respondent (Beela Venkatesan) in whose name the connection stands. The petitioner is not a consumer for this service connection and the request for mandamus cannot be sustained,” she said in the order.

The judge noted that the ex-DGP has made an application on May 21 raising several grievances against the termination of electricity connection and sought restoration of the supply by following due process of law.

But there is no acknowledgement of receipt of that letter by the respondents.

Regarding the issue of referring the matter for mediation to divide the properties, for which, Das expressed willingness while his estranged wife did not agree, the judge said, “Since there is no meeting of minds, I decline to refer this matter to mediation.”

However, she added that such an option is always available for them if they inclined to avail it.

Justice Anita Sumanth held that the status of Das as ‘occupier’ of the bungalow is a question to be decided by a competent court alone.

Senior counsel P Wilson appeared for Beela Venkatesan while V Prakash represented Das.