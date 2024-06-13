Workers of Manjolai Hills who opted for VRS asked to vacate estate quarters by August 7

TIRUNELVELI: In a notice sent to the tea estate workers of Manjolai Hills on Wednesday, the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited has asked those who have sought voluntary retirement to vacate their quarters at the estate by August 7. The workers said this is the first time that BBTCL has officially asked the workers to vacate their houses.

“The BBTCL announced a voluntary retirement scheme on May 30. Application for the same is being issued. The last date for submission of applications is June 14. Those workers who have opted for the scheme will be relieved from their jobs on June 15.

The monetary benefits of these workers, along with 25% gratuity, will be released after the company accepts their applications. The workers should hand over the company’s properties to the administration. Those who opted for the scheme should vacate their quarters within 45 days, or August 7. Once the workers have vacated the quarters, the remaining 75% of the gratuity will be provided to them,” read the notice.

When contacted, Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan told TNIE the state government will provide houses to the workers who settle in the plains after voluntary retirement, under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme. “As many as 536 workers are working at the Manjolai tea estate. Out of them, 99 do not have a house in the plains. The state government will provide them with a house. The workers who want to start business will be provided with a loan of up to Rs 1 crore at 40% subsidy,” the collector said.

He added that not even a single worker has complained that the private company forced them to sign applications for the voluntary retirement scheme.