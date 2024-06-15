Vaithilingam seeks answers from CM Rangasamy on toxic fumes tragedy

PUDUCHERRY: Congress Puducherry State President and MP V Vaithilingam has called for a detailed report from Chief Minister Rangasamy regarding the recent toxic fumes tragedy at Pudhu Nagar, which resulted in three deaths.

Speaking at a press meet at the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office on Friday evening, Vaithilingam said, “Three people were killed and several others were affected by toxic fumes released from a sewage line. A couple near Saram also suffered in a separate incident. These events have caused panic among the public regarding the underground sewage system. Chief Minister Rangasamy must provide a detailed explanation of these incidents. Compensation must be given to the affected people without any prejudice.”

Vaithilingam blamed the health department, which is under the Chief Minister’s control.

Vaithilingam said, “Waste from IGMCRI, which is under the health department, is mixing in the sewage treatment plant at Pudhu Nagar, affecting the plant’s treatment capability and creating issues.”

“The health department itself is causing health related issues to the public. The levity of the Chief Minister, Vaithilingam, PWD minister, and officials are responsible for this tragedy. The underground drainage lines were also not properly constructed as per the regulations,” he further stated.