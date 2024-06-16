Vengaivayal case: Advocate demands CBI inquiry

CHENNAI: Describing the CB-CID probe into the Vengaivayal case ‘shoddy’, senior advocate Bhavani B Mohan on Saturday called for a CBI investigation.

Mohan alleged the police attempted to pin the blame on the complainants and were looking for ways to “settle” the case, instead of conducting a fair probe. Notable people like the panchayat president, belonging to Mutharaiyar caste, are yet to be inquired, said the advocate, who appears as counsel for the Dalit villagers.

On December 26, 2022, human faeces were found inside the overhead tank supplying drinking water to the Dalit residents of the village. Prior to the incident, Mohan said, the panchayat president had claimed to supply adequate drinking water to the Dalit families, which was later debunked by a water tank operator. The latter, also from the Mutharaiyar caste, had voiced for the Dalit families and was given a pink slip, said Mohan, citing court documents. “A status report has not been filed yet,” he said.

Mohan claimed the panchayat president and the block development officer quickly drained out the overhead tank, right after the incident, even before a forensic investigation could be carried out. He alleged the “shoddy work” of the police happened despite the progressive intentions of the ruling party. Such incidents of caste atrocities against Dalits continue irrespective of the party in power, he claimed.

When TNIE reached out for a comment, CB-CID officials did not respond.