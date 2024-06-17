Poll boycott by AIADMK unhealthy, say analysts

CHENNAI: Political analysts are of the view that the AIADMK’s decision to boycott the byelection to Vikravadi constituency will further demoralise the grassroots level cadre of the party who were already dejected by the rout in the Lok Sabha elections. However, AIADMK functionaries deny this contention and are confident that the party will successfully overcome this impasse and win the 2026 Assembly elections.

Though political analysts point out that the DMK too boycotted byelections to Assembly constituencies and to local bodies in the past, they argue that AIADMK boycotting the byelection will have a different effect on the party since it came just after the LS poll debacle.

Professor Ramu Manivannan said, “Boycotting an election is not a healthy decision for a political party in anticipation of irregularities by the ruling party. Also, by staying away, the AIADMK gives space for the BJP to grow further. Edappadi Palaniswami’s recent assertions against the BJP will be questioned by his stand in this election.

But the decision of the AIADMK leadership shows that the party is not united. The AIADMK is being attacked from both within and outside. Palaniswami seems to have understood this scenario and hence decided to boycott this byelection. Probably, he took this decision to avoid certain ruptures within the party blowing further.”

Senior journalist Durai Karuna said boycotting this byelection would weaken the AIADMK. He recalled that the AIADMK started its political innings through a byelection in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency in 1973. The then fledgling party led by MGR faced the Congress which was the ruling party at the centre, INC (O) led by veteran leader K Kamaraj and the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, the DMK.