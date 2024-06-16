AIADMK to boycott Vikravandi assembly bypoll

CHENNAI : In a surprise move, the principal opposition in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, has decided to boycott the Vikravandi bypoll scheduled for July 10.

Explaining the reason for the decision to boycott the bypoll, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK will misuse government machinery and use its muscle and money power to prevent the election from being conducted in a free and fair manner. “The AIADMK would focus on the 2026 Assembly election and form the next government in the state,” EPS said. Reacting to the move, DMK said the AIADMK’s decision exposed its clandestine ties with the BJP.

The decision to boycott the bypoll was taken at the party’s state-level functionaries’ meet held under EPS at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.

In his statement after the meeting, EPS expressed concern over the way byelections are being conducted under the DMK regime. He recalled that a similar decision to boycott polls was taken during the previous DMK regime in the 2006-11 when former CM J Jayalalithaa was leading the AIADMK. Jayalalithaa had boycotted the byelections for Ilayangudi, Kambam, Thondamuthur, Bargur, and Srivaikundam Assembly constituencies in 2009 and byelections for local bodies held that year, EPS pointed out.

He further alleged that DMK workers carried out malpractices in broad daylight during the 2006 urban local body election. He added that the 2023 Erode assembly constituency bypoll witnessed various malpractices with voters being confined in shelters and prevented from listening to the opposition campaign. Despite highlighting these issues, no action was taken against the DMK, EPS said.

Reacting to the AIADMK’s decision, DMK propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan refuted allegations about DMK indulging in malpractices. He told TNIE, “CM MK Stalin has already charged that AIADMK has clandestine ties with the BJP. This boycott proves the charge. If AIADMK were truly the opposition party, it should have contested the election. Now, they have helped anti-DMK votes move towards the BJP-led NDA bloc candidate. It is their indirect help to strengthen the BJP-led NDA bloc in the state.” DMK had also boycotted byelections to Pudukkottai in 2012 and RK Nagar in 2015 when it was in the opposition and AIADMK was the ruling party, citing similar reasons.

Meanwhile, PMK, which is contesting the Vikravandi bypoll as part of the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, announced C Anbumani as its candidate. Anbumani had previously contested from the same constituency in the 2016 assembly elections. He secured 41,428 votes and stood third in the election. DMK won that election and AIADMK was runner-up. It is noteworthy that the PMK, aided by the significant presence of Vanniyar community in the constituency, managed to secure a vote-share of 23.2% in Vikravandi despite the party contesting the poll independently by projecting party president Anbumani Ramadoss as its CM candidate.

DMK and NTK had already announced Anniyur Siva and Abhinaya as their candidates respectively.