With changing political landscape, Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi can become anybody’s fort

A social worker said, “The PMK has secured a different position in this election, with the AIADMK stepping out of the race. Now, people who sympathised with the latter due to anti-incumbency of the ruling DMK will be forced to vote for the PMK as an alternative.” She added that voters who don’t like the BJP alliance might choose an alternative, probably NTK.

Social activist and lawyer K Boopalan said, “The different moods can be consolidated as a winning wave for DMK candidate Anniyur Siva. Bypolls have always been in favour of the ruling party. Even otherwise, the scope for Siva is bright because he is popular among the public and party cadre. But, it is not the case for PMK. This apart, the cadres of BJP and PMK were allegedly not in synchronous terms to work for the Lok Sabha poll.” Boopalan also said the cadre is strong for DMK while the AIADMK cadre might work against the PMK.

The PMK candidate C Anbumani is familiar among party cadre and people of the region, PMK cadre claimed.