Felix bail plea: Police seek time to file counter-affidavit

CHENNAI: Justice TV Thamilselvi of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Coimbatore city police cyber crime wing to file a counter-affidavit by June 24 to the bail application filed by YouTuber Felix Gerald, in connection with the case registered against him over telecasting the controversial interview of jailed YouTuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar allegedly making derogatory remarks against women police personnel.

When the bail application came up for hearing, the police sought time to file the counter-affidavit.

Felix, who had aired the interview on his YouTube channel RedPiX, was arrested by the Tiruchy police on May 10, and the Coimbatore police registered a case and formally effected the arrest later. He has alleged that the police have registered multiple cases against him with an intention to confine him in prison for a long time.