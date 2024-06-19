Withhold new criminal laws, consult states: Stalin to Shah

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withhold the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 until the views of all state governments and other stakeholders have been considered.

In a letter to the union minister, the CM strongly objected to the NDA government’s decision to enforce the new legislations from July 1 by repealing the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Stalin pointed out that the three new legislations are named in Sanskrit in clear violation of Article 348 of the Constitution of India. “It is mandatory that all Acts passed by the Parliament shall be in English,” he noted.