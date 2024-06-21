50 held in Vellore for production, sale of hooch

VELLORE: In the aftermath of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, 50 people were apprehended in Vellore district on Thursday for their involvement in the production and sale of illicit liquor.

According to a press release from the district police administration, a raid was conducted on a hilltop from where officers seized 2,400 litres of fermented illicit liquor, 667 liquor bottles, and 437 illegal alcohol bottles from 65 people.

Of those apprehended, 50 have been taken into custody and booked under relevant sections. Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan stated that anyone found involved in such activities in Vellore will face severe punishment.

Meanwhile, an extensive crackdown of spurious liquor sales has been initiated in Vellore district. Acting on the orders of police superintendent N Manivannan, 700 officers have been deployed for this operation.

According to a press release, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing's intensive raids are targeting hilly areas and other regions in Vellore, Katpadi, Peranampet, Alleri, and Sadgar dam.

In a press release, SP Manivannan urged the public to promptly report any information regarding illegal liquor activities.

Citizens can contact 6379958321 (under the direct control of the SP), 8838608868 (Vellore Prohibition and Enforcement Unit), or 9087756223 (Gudiyatham Prohibition and Enforcement Unit)