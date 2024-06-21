Give free hand to cops to tackle menace: UT L-G C P Radhakrishnan

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor C P Radhakrishnan urged the Tamil Nadu government to give a free hand for the police department to take stringent action on those involved in the brewing and peddling of spurious liquor.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of Bengal Day celebrations at Raj Nivas on Thursday, Radhakrishnan emphasised the need for strict enforcement of existing laws to prevent such incidents in the future. The L-G also extended his support for liquor prohibition. Pointing out the lethargic attitude of the police, Radhakrishnan asked for strict action against police officials who fail to comply with their duty.

He further assured that the Puducherry government is focused on regulating the functioning of resto-bars and liquor shops.

While discussing the situation in the UT where illicit brewing has also been reported, the L-G expressed his personal support for liquor prohibition but acknowledged its impracticality due to the cultural influence of the French in the region.