TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits 17 Kallakurichi victims in Jipmer

PUDUCHERRY: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Friday, visited JIPMER on Friday to meet 17 individuals, who are currently hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Addressing the media, Subramanian said that a total of nine people are in the Intensive Care Unit, with four in critical condition, while eight others are being treated in the general ward. Additionally, 31 people have been admitted to hospitals in Salem, where 23 are recovering and eight remain critical.

Responding to allegations levelled by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the purported lack of Omeprazole at Kallakurichi Government Hospital, he clarified that an investigation revealed a stock of 4.42 crore tablets across Tamil Nadu. He criticised Palaniswami for spreading misinformation among public. Recalling the Marakanam incident, which led to the death of 17 people, Subramanian confirmed that action had been taken against the policemen, who were involved in the case. A total of 21 arrests were made, and disciplinary action was taken against 16 police officers.

Subramanian pointed out that in 2001, under AIADMK Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, 53 people died in Panruti due to similar incidents, and nearly 200 people lost their sight. He further noted that Gujarat has seen over 100 deaths from illicit liquor in the past seven years, yet no calls for the resignation of the state’s chief ministers were made. He accused Palaniswami of politicising the tragedy for political gain.

He emphasised that the government is actively working to eradicate illicit liquor in Kalvarayanmalai. The involvement of a person from Puducherry in the Kallakurichi incident is under investigation by the CBCID, and further details will emerge upon the investigation’s conclusion, Subramanian assured.