Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Bodies buried without postmortem exhumed to confirm illicit liquor consumption

“It is at Velli hills that the brewed hooch is received from the Kalrayan hills above and the sales begin from the foothills there. It is taken along the villages of the foothill then to the town areas. Moreover since the dam is also nearby, people leisurely consume hooch there. Regardless of the rampant sales in the town area, it is important to realise that the main distribution route for the hooch remained undisturbed by the police, administrators and elected members of the assembly,” said M Anjali (40), a member of a self-help group from Karunapuram.

She claimed that not even the revenue officials like the VAO or Tahsildar from these areas tried to escalate the problem to higher authorities. “At least if it was talked about in the monthly collector meeting where prohibition enforcement meetings would be held, some control of sales would have happened and this massive scale of death could be avoided.”

Body exhumed after relief claim

Families of two persons, Ilayaraja and Jayamurugan from Madhavacheri village who reportedly died five days ago (on Tuesday) have petitioned the district collector for the relief amount. However, since the two died before the hooch deaths came to light, their bodies had not undergone autopsy.

But as the families now claim the cause of death was hooch consumption, the district collector has ordered an autopsy of the bodies to test the presence of methanol to confirm if it's a death by hooch.

Further, sources said that Ilayaraja was cremated so nothing could be done in that regard.

Jayamurugan's body was exhumed for autopsy at Madhavacheri village on Sunday.