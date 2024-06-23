Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Will quit public life if PMK proves charges on nexus, say DMK MLAs

CHENNAI: DMK MLAs T Udhayasuriyan of Sankarapuram and K Karthikeyan of Rishivandiyam on Saturday said they are ready to quit public life if PMK proves its allegations of their nexus with those selling illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

Claiming the allegations made by PMK founder S Ramadoss and its president Anbumani Ramadoss as baseless, the MLAs said they are considering filing a defamation suit against the duo.

The MLAs said the accusations are stemming from PMK’s failure to secure the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha seat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election. Udhayasuriyan and Karthikeyan said they were present at the Kallakurichi hospital to ensure that the affected persons received proper treatment.

Udhayasuriyan further said the PMK leaders were trying to brand the residents of Kalvarayan hills, who largely voted for DMK, as hooch manufacturers.