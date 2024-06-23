Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Breakthrough in probe still elusive; 55 dead in four days

CHENNAI: Four days after the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 55 people had died so far and more than 150 people are still hospitalised, breakthrough in investigation still seems elusive. The CB-CID, which is probing the case, is yet to make public the progress of investigation in the case.

Though agency officials remain tight-lipped, sources said at least seven people have been arrested in the case so far, and two more are under the scanner.

The Kallakurichi district police had already arrested Govindharaj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, and brother Dhamodhiran. Police have also arrested Madhan of Puducherry and one of his accomplices from the Union Territory, sources said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday told the Tamil Nadu Assembly that 200 litres of illicit liquor mixed with methanol has been seized from them. Sources said police are probing the role played by Madhan in supplying methanol from Puducherry to Kallakurichi.