AIADMK petitions Governor for CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch case

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday submitted a representation to Governor RN Ravi on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. In the representation, the AIADMK said the tragedy occurred due to the failure of police intelligence.

“The intelligence wing and the chief thereof have to be ashamed of such a failure. Had they invested time and attention to incidents preceding the tragedy instead of supporting the ruling party in the elections, this intelligence failure would not have happened,” the representation said.

The AIADMK also said the DMK government in its wisdom has revoked the permission for CBI to inquire into the offences committed in the state. “The present tragedy has transcended borders. It is the government’s own stand that methanol has been moved from Puducherry or Andhra Pradesh. If that is the case as there are inter-state activities involved the CBI is better equipped to handle the investigation and the same should be handed over to them.”

The AIADMK delegation’s representation said: “We upon you (the governor) to report the failure of the constitutional machinery in the state to the President and also bring out the same in your report under Article 176(b) to the Hon’ble President and the Home Ministry so that the plight and the pain of the people of Tamil Nadu can be taken to others in the country.”

The Raj Bhavan, in its tweet referring to the representation, said: “They raised serious concern as last year, some 22 persons died because of illegal liquor consumption in Chengalpattu and Villupuram, which is a continuing failure of the state government.”