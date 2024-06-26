Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: TN to file action taken report in Madras HC on June 26

The public interest litigation petition was filed by advocate K Balu of PMK.
Wooden logs being arranged for mass cremation of the bodies of the hooch tragedy victims in Kallakurichi
Wooden logs being arranged for mass cremation of the bodies of the hooch tragedy victims in Kallakurichi(Photo | R Sriram, EPS)
R Sivakumar

CHENNAI: One more petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking an order for a detailed probe by CBI or SIT to get to the bottom of the network which is spread over neighbouring states, and fix responsibility on government officers for the tragedy in Kallakurichi.

The public interest litigation petition was filed by advocate K Balu of PMK. When it came up for hearing on Tuesday, the first bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq directed the registry to tag it with the one already filed by AIADMK. Both the petitions would come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Advocate general PS Raman informed the court that the state’s report on the action taken to crack down on illicit liquor manufacture and sale, and to prevent deaths due to such tragedy was ready and would be filed before the court on Wednesday.

The petitioner alleged that due to the intervention of the local ministers and MLAs of the ruling party, the SP and then district collector had suppressed the reason for continuous death of people in Kallakurichi.

Action Taken Report
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

