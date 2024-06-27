AIADMK MLAs, cadres observe hunger strike over Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: After they were suspended from the Assembly for the ongoing session on Wednesday, AIADMK legislators, led by leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and party cadres commenced a day-long hunger strike here on Thursday morning, condemning the State government for failure to take necessary action in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and demanding that a CBI probe be initiated into the incident.

The MLAs, who gathered near the Rajarathinam stadium here, also sought justice for their suspension from the Assembly for the remainder of the ongoing session, which ends on Saturday.

Before commencing the hunger strike, former minister and AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman addressed journalists, stating that the party raised the issue in the interest of of the public to highlight the deterioration of law and order situation in the State and the prevalence of spurious liquor in the Kallakurichi area.

“To avoid discussion over the Kallakurichi tragedy in the assembly, the Speaker prevented us from carrying out our duty as the opposition party and draw attention for proper action by the state government.”

Several other former ministers and MLAs of the party echoed his opinion, condemning the present DMK government’s alleged reluctance to uncover the whole truth behind the Kallakurichi tragedy. Party cadres holding placards urged the state government to transfer the case to the CBI and demanded justice for the suspension of AIADMK MLAs from the assembly.