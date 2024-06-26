AIADMK MLAs suspended for the rest of the current session of TN Assembly

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, have been suspended for the rest of the current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, that is till June 29. Speaker M Appavu said since the AIADMK MLAs have been disrupting the proceedings of the House every day, they have been suspended.
The House adopted a resolution moved by Leader of the House Duraimurugan in this regard.
As soon as the House started its business with the Question Hour at 9.30am, Palaniswami and his party MLAs were on their feet demanding a discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy immediately as per the Rule 56 of the House. However, the Speaker said he would allow the discussion after the question hour is over.
Following this, the AIADMK MLAs moved to the well of the House, raising slogans. The Speaker ruled that whatever the AIADMK MLAs spoke won’t go on record. The House proceedings were stalled for about 10 minutes and after his attempts to pacify the AIADMK MLAs failed, the Speaker ordered their eviction.
Chief Minister MK Stalin said the AIADMK MLAs were keen on getting cheap publicity by stalling the proceedings of the House rather than discussing the issue. He said the Leader of the Opposition choosing to speak outside the House instead of discussing the issue within the House is an inappropriate action.
"“But this government has taken action on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy with genuine concern. This is the difference between us and them," Stalin added.
Duraimurugan said if the AIADMK MLAs discussed the Kallakurichi issue in the House, the Chief Minister would have exposed them by recalling what happened during the AIADMK regime. He said only out of fear to take part in the discussion were the AIADMK MLAs indulging in such activities.