AIADMK MLAs suspended for the rest of the current session of TN Assembly

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, have been suspended for the rest of the current session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, that is till June 29. Speaker M Appavu said since the AIADMK MLAs have been disrupting the proceedings of the House every day, they have been suspended.

The House adopted a resolution moved by Leader of the House Duraimurugan in this regard.

As soon as the House started its business with the Question Hour at 9.30am, Palaniswami and his party MLAs were on their feet demanding a discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy immediately as per the Rule 56 of the House. However, the Speaker said he would allow the discussion after the question hour is over.