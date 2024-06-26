Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Victims were sent to private hospitals also

KALLAKURICHI: The toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy increased to 59 with another patient dying on Tuesday. Meanwhile, eight persons who got sick after consuming illicit arrack in were discharged from hospital and sent home, according to a press note from the district administration on Tuesday.

However, a new confusion arose as two were discharged from a private hospital. After the tragedy on June 19, the district administration issued regular updates on those admitted to government hospitals, but there was no mention of those admitted to private hospitals.

According to the note, two were discharged from ‘Sanjeevi private hospital’ on Sunday. The discharge list raises concerns about possible unaccounted hooch victims being treated in private hospitals. TNIE tried contacting DDHS Dr Raja for clarification but he wasn’t available for comment.