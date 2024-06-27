Cow dung in OHT: Madras HC asks CB-CID to finish probe, file report

MADURAI: While hearing a plea pertaining to the alleged incident of cow dung mixed with an overhead tank at a village in Pudukkottai district on Wednesday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the CB-CID to complete their investigation and submit a report before the court.

The division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Shanmugam, claiming that the incident took place at Sangamviduthi village, which consists of members of the scheduled caste community.

Earlier, the court had directed the agency to probe the issue as the police had not registered an FIR. During the course of the trial, the court directed the CB-CID to file a status report on the progress made. The last hearing saw the police's submission dismissing both allegations of cow dung being mixed in the tank and the practice of the two-tumbler system in the villages.

The state government on Wednesday submitted that the agency had registered a case and a probe is on. If any offence is found and evidence is collected, a final report will be filed and submitted before the court.

Taking this into account, the court said DSP of CB-CID (OCU), Tiruchy, has filed a status report which details the investigation into the allegations of mixing cow dung in the overhead tank, practice of double-tumbler system in tea shops, bar on using marriage halls by Adi Dravidar people in a few places and public tanks. The CB-CID sought more time to complete the investigation. In granting the same and file a report, the court adjourned the case to July 18.