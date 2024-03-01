SC rejects ex-TN CM Panneerselvam's plea challenging HC order on his discharge in DA case

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court in its order on Friday rejected his plea challenging the Madras High Court order, initiating a suo motu revision against him in connection with his discharge in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

"The Special Leave Petition (SLP) (filed by O Panneerselvam) stands dismissed," a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, said in their order.

On December 3, 2012, Chief Judicial Magistrate/Special Judge, Sivagangai in the order discharged Panneerselvam after allowing the withdrawal of the prosecution, and cited that there were no evidence to prosecute him in the DA case.

Then, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court, after getting some prima facie material and evidence against him, had initiated a suo motu revision and issued notices to Panneerselvam and many other TN leaders.

Challenging this, the AIADMK leader had filed the appeal in the top court against the Madras HC order, but he failed to get any relief from the SC, despite his best efforts.