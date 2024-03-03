Tamil Nadu: Worker cleans sewage without safety gear, supervisor sacked

ERODE: A sanitary supervisor was sacked by the city civic body after a video of one worker cleaning sewage without safety equipment went viral on Friday. The video showed a sanitary worker clearing plastic waste from sewage with his bare hands. Following this, Erode Municipal Corporation officials ordered an inquiry.

Higher officials from the Erode Corporation said, “During the investigation, it was found that sanitation worker, Sankaran, was working without safety gear in the 28th ward. Subsequently, one sanitary supervisor who was working on a temporary basis in the second zone was dismissed on Saturday. We have also asked for an explanation from the sanitary inspector of that particular ward and then appropriate action will be taken.”

Corporation officials refused to disclose the name of the sacked supervisor. Officials added, “All sanitation workers are provided with safety equipment. However, sometimes some of them do not use it. It is the responsibility of the sanitary supervisors to manage it.”

Sources said that out of the 1,800 sanitation workers in the Erode Corporation 400 are permanent employees. The traffic police registered a case and further investigation is on.