Dairy farmers unable to source hay for cattle, want TN govt to supply it

DHARMAPURI: Dairy farmers in Dharmapuri complain that they are unable to source enough hay to feed their cattle, and have appealed to the government to sell it at subsidised price.
According to data shared by animal husbandry department, there are over 3.75 lakh milch cattle in Dharmapuri district with average daily milk production of 1.25 lakh litres. With summer setting in, farmers say they are finding it difficult to sources hay within the district.
President of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, SA Chinnasamy told TNIE, “Last year, it did not rain much which forced several farmers in the district abandon maize and paddy cultivation. As a result, there is not much hay available. Right now we are getting fodder from Chengam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and other areas. So the prices have increased to Rs 220/30 kg roll. As days pass, the demand may double or triple and prices will soar. The government must intervene and distribute hay at subsidized price”.
K Perumal a farmer in Dharmapuri, said, “Over the past few years the price of fodder has increased and if the hay prices also increases, farmers will be severely affected. Six months ago the price of hay was Rs 150 per 30 kg roll. But as the supply reduced, the price has touched Rs 200 now. At this rate, farmers would not be able to provide the necessary nutrients to cattle and this could directly impact mild production.”
When contacted, an officer in district animal husbandry department said, “Efforts would be taken to address farmers concerns. Earlier, when there was hay shortage, we brought it from other districts. If required we will do it again.”