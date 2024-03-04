Dairy farmers unable to source hay for cattle, want TN govt to supply it

DHARMAPURI: Dairy farmers in Dharmapuri complain that they are unable to source enough hay to feed their cattle, and have appealed to the government to sell it at subsidised price.

According to data shared by animal husbandry department, there are over 3.75 lakh milch cattle in Dharmapuri district with average daily milk production of 1.25 lakh litres. With summer setting in, farmers say they are finding it difficult to sources hay within the district.

President of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, SA Chinnasamy told TNIE, “Last year, it did not rain much which forced several farmers in the district abandon maize and paddy cultivation. As a result, there is not much hay available. Right now we are getting fodder from Chengam, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and other areas. So the prices have increased to Rs 220/30 kg roll. As days pass, the demand may double or triple and prices will soar. The government must intervene and distribute hay at subsidized price”.