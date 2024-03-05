VCK expels Mohamed Saleem, brother of Jaffer Sadiq, for activities discrediting the party

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Tuesday expelled A Mohamed Saleem, the deputy secretary of its Central Chennai zone, from the party for acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party.

Saleem, who is related to A Jaffer Sadiq, is believed to be involved in the major drugs case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in which the latter is suspected to be the ‘mastermind’. Both of them and a few other suspects in the case are reportedly absconding at the moment.

Sadiq, a film produced and a functionary of DMK’s NRI wing, was expelled from the party soon after the news about his alleged involvement in the drug cartel came to light last week.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, in a statement, had said that Saleem, who is Sadiq’s brother, was a functionary in VCK and alleged that both the DMK and the VCK received funds from them.