'Comments are against constitutional principles': Madras HC on Sanatana Dharma statement by Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Justice Anita Sumanth of Madras high court on Wednesday refused to issue quo warranto against Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment minister PK Sekar Babu and DMK MP A Raja against their continuance in the public positions, following their remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

Disposing of the petitions filed by leaders of Hindu Munnani, the judge said that even though the writ for quo warranto is maintainable, no relief can be granted at this premature stage. However, she said, “People holding constitutional positions shall propound constitutional principles."

Equating Sanatana Dharma with HIV and Malaria is 'against constitutional principles' and such comments amounted to misinformation, the judge said.

She stressed that persons holding public offices shall show responsibility and make comments, like that on Sanatana Dharma, after going through 'literature' and 'historical facts'.

She said it was 'alarming' to note that the Minister for HR&CE was attending a conference on the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. The petitions were filed by Hindu Munnani office-bearers Manohar, Kishore Kumar and Jayakumar last year after Udhayanidhi made the comments at a Sanatana eradication conference organised by CPM's writers wing.

During arguments, senior counsels P Wilson, N Jothi and R Viduthalai, appearing for Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu and Raja respectively, highlighted the right to free speech and the court’s limitations in deciding disqualification of legislators.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, Viduthalai said the MP, through his condemnation of undesirable and unconstitutional facets of Sanatana Dharma, did not violate the provisions of the Constitution but rather promoted the constitutional precepts of equality, fraternity, etc.

He also emphasised that the ‘Doctrine of Separation of Powers’, propounded by the Constitution and recognized by the Courts in India, did not enable the High Court to unseat an elected member of Parliament or State Legislature by the issuance of a Writ of quo warranto, unless there is an anterior adjudication about his disqualification by the competent authority.