Tamil Nadu: Refrigerant gas cylinder explodes in parked car

COIMBATORE : A refrigerant gas cylinder kept inside a car parked near a private hospital at Saibaba Colony, exploded due to rise in temperature, on Tuesday triggering panic in the locality.

Police said K Saravanan (32) of Oomachikulam near Samayanallur in Madurai district, is into servicing of air conditioners and refrigerators. He came to Coimbatore city to service ACs in the hospital. Since there was no shed in the parking lot, he parked his car in the open.

Sue to rise in temperature, the refrigerant cylinder exploded around 1 pm on Tuesday. The car’s three doors and roof were damaged completely in the impact.

Hearing the loud noise, people from the locality and patients and attenders in the hospital rushed out fearing an explosive device had gone off. Saibaba Colony police also rushed to the spot. Saravanan explained to police that the refrigerant gas cylinder that went off due to high temperature and was let off.