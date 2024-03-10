EPS condemns suspension of Chengalpattu schoolteacher

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the suspension of government school teacher Uma Maheshwari who was posted at a government higher secondary school in Nellikuppam.

In a statement, Palaniswami said she was writing her views with the good intention of improving education in the state, but the DMK government suspended her. He also condemned the government for not fulfilling several promises made to teachers.

Condemning the suspension, government teachers called the step an attempt to throttle even constructive criticism against the department’s policies which will scare away teachers from speaking about problems in government schools.

“The contents in her posts are what majority of the teachers feel, and she posted it on social media so that there are discussions on the issues. There was no malicious intent behind her posts which officials will realise if they go through them. The reason for the suspension order is unacceptable,” a government school graduate teacher said.