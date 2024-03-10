Krishnagiri: Two more arrested for mob attack on Assam workers over 'child kidnapping' rumours

In another incident, a man was arrested near Uddanapalli on Saturday for allegedly spreading rumours on social media about migrant workers kidnapping children. The suspect has been identified as M V Krishnappa (43), a resident of Nayakanapalli near Uddanapalli.

According to sources, Krishnappa shared a false message along with a voice note on WhatsApp that migrant workers near Krishnagiri were caught by people when they tried to kidnap a child on Wednesday. He also asked people to forward this message to as many people as possible.

Following this, a police constable from Uddanapalli police station lodged a complaint against Krishnappa on Saturday, booked him under IPC sections 153, 153 (a), 505 (1) (b) and arrested him. Krishnagiri police further warned people not to share any rumours or fake messages on social media platforms.

They also said that if people have any suspicion of anyone, they can either file a complaint at a nearby police station or call 100, 9498181214, or 9498101090. Krishnagiri district administration asked people to contact the control room at 1077.