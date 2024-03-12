CAA implemented to 'divide' country, disturb harmony, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday staunchly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and its implementation.

Haasan alleged that the Central government was trying to divide people and destroy harmony before the general election through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and pointed out that his party has unwaveringly opposed CAA, legally and politically.

"True to its secular credentials and commitment to the Constitution of India, Makkal Needhi Maiam was the first political party in Tamil Nadu to challenge this act in the Supreme Court," Haasan said.

The Centre had yesterday notified rules to implement the CAA.