CAA implemented to 'divide' country, disturb harmony, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday staunchly opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and its implementation.
Haasan alleged that the Central government was trying to divide people and destroy harmony before the general election through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and pointed out that his party has unwaveringly opposed CAA, legally and politically.
"True to its secular credentials and commitment to the Constitution of India, Makkal Needhi Maiam was the first political party in Tamil Nadu to challenge this act in the Supreme Court," Haasan said.
The Centre had yesterday notified rules to implement the CAA.
The move to implement CAA indicates BJP's "nefarious designs" and perhaps, is a "perfect example of the vision of India that BJP intends to create, if voted back to power," Haasan alleged in a statement.
"To add insult to injury, after having been ignored and overlooked by the central government, now our Muslim brothers received this tragic news on one of their holiest of days, the first day of Ramadan," Haasan said.
If CAA is meant to provide protection to the oppressed religious minorities, why not include the Sri Lankan Tamils who have faced similar hardship, the veteran actor questioned.
"It is reprehensible that the Central Government continues to ignore reality. Let us join together, to give a reality check, to the powers that be. Those who try to divide our citizens on the basis of religion, language and caste will get a reality check in the upcoming elections," Haasan said.