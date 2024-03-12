CAA bid to polarise LS polls: Opposition

NEW DELHI: As the Centre notified rules for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, several opposition parties attacked the government, calling it as the latest move to polarise and create unrest ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling BJP and its allies welcomed it, saying that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised was delivered now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “CAA Rules, 2024 rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenships in our nation.”