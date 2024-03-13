Madras HC adjourns plea by ex-DGP to March 19

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-CID on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that action has been taken to impound the passport of former DGP Rajesh Das.

The submission was made before Justice M Nirmal Kumar when a petition filed by the retired cop seeking suspension of his sentence in the harassment of a woman IPS officer case and exemption from surrendering at the trial court.

When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, additional public prosecutor S Rajakumar submitted a counter-affidavit on behalf of the CB-CID.

The court adjourned the matter to March 19 as the counsel for Das sought adjournment.