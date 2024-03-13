Tamil Nadu

Madras HC adjourns plea by ex-DGP to March 19

The court adjourned the matter to March 19 as the counsel for Das sought adjournment.
Former special DGP Rajesh Das.
Former special DGP Rajesh Das.(File Photo)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Crime Branch-CID on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that action has been taken to impound the passport of former DGP Rajesh Das.

The submission was made before Justice M Nirmal Kumar when a petition filed by the retired cop seeking suspension of his sentence in the harassment of a woman IPS officer case and exemption from surrendering at the trial court.

When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, additional public prosecutor S Rajakumar submitted a counter-affidavit on behalf of the CB-CID.

The court adjourned the matter to March 19 as the counsel for Das sought adjournment.

DGP Rajesh Das

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com