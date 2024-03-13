Money laundering case: Madras HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings against ex-minister Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the proceedings of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases against former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.

“It is too early to stay the proceedings,” the bench consisting of Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan said, and added that the prayer can be considered at the time when the Principal Sessions Court trial is nearing pronouncement of verdict.

“At the time of judgement, we can see it,” the bench stated, after senior counsels Mukul Rohatgi and S Prabakaran made submissions on the petition seeking a stay on the proceedings in the money laundering case registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The bench directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file the counter-affidavit by April 25, 2024 and adjourned the case to the same date.

Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by ED on June 14, 2023 on the charges of laundering proceeds of crime generated through a cash-for-job scam, filed the petition in the High Court challenging the recent order of the Principal Sessions Court dismissing his plea for deferment of trial until the Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police completed the investigation in the case concerning the predicate offence.

The ED had registered the money laundering case based on the case related to predicate offence filed under the IPC by the CCB that is pending before a special court for MP/MLA cases.