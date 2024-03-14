MMK supports DMK, seeks at least one Rajya Sabha seat

TIRUCHY: Despite “disappointment” over not being allocated a seat, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Wednesday announced that it would extend support to the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Its president, however, has sought at least a seat in the 2025 RS election.

A resolution on support for the INDIA bloc was adopted at a state executive committee meeting led by party president MH Jawahirullah in Tiruchy.

Another resolution adopted urged the DMK to allocate a seat to the MMK in the 2025 Rajya Sabha election while a third one was on the party’s plans to move the Supreme Court against the implementation of the CAA.

Addressing media persons, Jawahirullah said, “Though we have not been allocated a seat, we have decided to support the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to save the country from fascism and religious fanaticism that the BJP promotes.”

On being asked how party members felt about not being allocated a seat in the Lok Sabha election, the MMK leader said, “With pain and perseverance we urged the DMK to allocate a seat for our party. The committee meeting has also stressed on it. Even if that is not possible now, at least allocate a Rajya Sabha seat for us when six vacancies are about to arise in 2025.”

Though the party unanimously decided to extend support to the DMK-led alliance, sources said that the executive committee members were disappointed over not being allocated a seat in the upcoming polls and that they urged the leadership to express it by adopting a resolution.

A party office-bearer said, “It raises a serious question on the future of political parties in Tamil Nadu representing minorities. It is painful to have left our party, which is a long-time ally, without a seat. However, in order to defeat the BJP our only option is to go with the DMK.”