2024 Lok Sabha elections: DMK gives Congress 10 seats, one Rajya Sabha seat to MNM

CHENNAI: The INDIA bloc led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu got a head start for the Lok Sabha polls as the ruling party completed the seat-sharing talks with all its partners on Saturday. The Dravidian major, after much wrangling, inked agreements with Congress and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

The party allotted 10 Lok Sabha seats, including the lone Puducherry seat, to the grand old party, a repeat of the 2019 numbers. The MNM would get one Rajya Sabha seat.

A Congress delegation led by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Tamil Nadu in-charge Ajoy Kumar, and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai held talks with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the DMK headquarters. Stalin and Selvaperunthagai later inked the pact.

Venugopal said the DMK-led combine would win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “We will fight together and win together,” he said.

As per the pact, the Congress was given nine Lok Sabha seats in TN and the lone Puducherry seat. The final seat matrix in the DMK alliance is as follows: Congress-10, CPM 2, CPI 2, VCK 2, MDMK 1, IUML 1, KMDK 1, and DMK 21.