NCB raids Jaffer Sadiq's godown in Perungudi

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted a raid at one of the godowns in Perungudi in Chennai, belonging to Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged mastermind of an international drug cartel.

Sources said the NCB officials conducted the raid based on the information provided by Sadiq during investigation.

On Wednesday, the NCB officials from Delhi arrested Sadiq's close aid Sada alias Sadhanandhan in Chennai. As per sources, Sadhanandhan allegedly helped Sadiq in the packaging of pseudoephedrine, a chemical used to make methamphetamine.

Sadiq was arrested in Jaipur on Saturday. He was absconding after the NCB officials seized 50 kgs of pseudoephedrine from a godown in Delhi last month.