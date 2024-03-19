Lok Sabha polls 2024: DMK, allies get battle-ready in Tamil Nadu as seats finalised

CHENNAI: After prolonged negotiations at various levels, DMK and Congress have finalised the list of constituencies the two will be contesting from in the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu. Of the nine constituencies Congress contested in 2019, it will re-contest from six while three have been changed. The party will contest again in Puducherry too.

Instead of Tiruchy, Arani and Theni it contested last time, the party has been allotted Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli. In 2019, it had won Tiruchy and Arani while losing Theni. The grand old party will contest again in Tiruvallur (SC), Sivaganga, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar, and Kanyakumari.

Tiruchy was allotted to MDMK, where its principal secretary Durai Vaiko will contest. The DMK allotted Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, which it won last time, to Congress. It can be recalled that incumbent DMK MP of Cuddalore TRVS Ramesh was facing a murder case. DMK’s MP from Tirunelveli S Gnanathiraviam also faced several allegations.

According to sources in both DMK and Congress, DMK was considering replacing five constituencies for Congress, including Karur and Virudhunagar, Rahul Gandhi intervened and requested that some of them be not changed.