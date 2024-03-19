Tamil Nadu

PM Modi gets emotional while recalling slain BJP functionary 'Auditor' Ramesh

V Ramesh, an auditor by profession, was a Salem-based state general secretary of the party. He was hacked to death in his house in July 2013.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. PTI Photo

SALEM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday turned emotional and paused his speech shortly here while recalling a slain BJP functionary in this district 10 years ago.

Addressing a well-attended public rally organised by the BJP, Modi recalled three personalities related to the district, including the late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
School children at PM Modi's Coimbatore road show; district education dept orders probe

However, he turned emotional while talking about 'Auditor' Ramesh, who was hacked to death.

The PM paused his speech for sometime and when he resumed, he recalled Ramesh's work for the party.

"I can't forget Auditor Ramesh. Unfortunately today Ramesh is not among us. Ramesh worked hard for the party, day and night and he was a good orator. But he was killed. Today I pay my tributes to him," Modi said.

V Ramesh, an auditor by profession, was a Salem-based state general secretary of the party. He was hacked to death in his house in July 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Kovai comes to standstill as PM Modi holds roadshow amid 5-tier security

Modi also paid rich tributes to the late Lakshmanan, recalling his contributions for the party's growth in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi
Modi in Tamil Nadu
'Auditor' Ramesh

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com