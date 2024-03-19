School children at PM Modi's Coimbatore road show; district education dept orders probe

The Coimbatore district education department has ordered a probe following reports of school children being forced to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday.

The district education officer initiated an inquiry into the incident. The Sri Sai Baba Vidhyalayam aided middle school management was instructed to take strict action against the headmaster and staff who accompanied the children. They were also asked to submit a detailed report on the incident.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Monday, around 50 children from an aided school gathered at the Saibaba Colony Junction, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Allegations suggest that school authorities instructed the students to attend the roadshow. The children waited by the roadside throughout the evening, with some even dressed as Hindu deities.