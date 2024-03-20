Tamilisai Soundararajan formally joins back BJP; wants to be among 400 BJP MPs entering Lok Sabha

CHENNAI: Former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday formally rejoined the BJP in the presence of State BJP president K Annamalai at the party’s headquarters here. She had submitted her resignation from both gubernatorial positions to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Welcoming her back, Annamalai presented her with the membership card.

Tamilisai had resigned from her membership in the BJP when she was made Governor of Telangana in September 2019. Her appointment as Governor was seen as a recognition of her hard work in the BJP for around 25 years. Later, she was given the additional charge of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Welcoming her to the party, K Annamalai said that Tamilisai has returned to their fold after gaining great experience in Telangana and Puducherry. "Till yesterday, Tamilisai was the first citizen of two States with huge powers. Today, she is one among the crores of BJP cadres. This is possible only in the BJP.”