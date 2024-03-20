Tamilisai Soundararajan formally joins back BJP; wants to be among 400 BJP MPs entering Lok Sabha

CHENNAI: Former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday formally rejoined the BJP in the presence of State BJP president K Annamalai at the party’s headquarters here. She had submitted her resignation from both gubernatorial positions to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.
Welcoming her back, Annamalai presented her with the membership card.
Tamilisai had resigned from her membership in the BJP when she was made Governor of Telangana in September 2019. Her appointment as Governor was seen as a recognition of her hard work in the BJP for around 25 years. Later, she was given the additional charge of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
Welcoming her to the party, K Annamalai said that Tamilisai has returned to their fold after gaining great experience in Telangana and Puducherry. "Till yesterday, Tamilisai was the first citizen of two States with huge powers. Today, she is one among the crores of BJP cadres. This is possible only in the BJP.”
Talking to reporters, Tamilisai acknowledged her interest to contest from Tamil Nadu.
The BJP is expected to release the list of candidates for Tamil Nadu in a day or two and Tamilisai is likely to get the Chennai South constituency.
She said she has returned to party work after gaining huge experience by working with four chief ministers and serving the people of Puducherry as its Lieutenant Governor.
"I wish to be one of the 400 MPs who will be going to the Parliament on behalf of the BJP in the ensuing elections," she added.
Referring to Annamalai’s remark that she had taken a difficult decision, Tamilisai quipped: “It is a difficult decision but I took it willingly.”
Tamilisai also hailed Annamalai’s work in Tamil Nadu, especially his his En Mann-En Makkal yatra.