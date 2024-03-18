Tamilisai resigns as Telangana, Puducherry Governor; eyes BJP ticket for LS polls from Tamil Nadu

Speculation suggests that Tamilisai is likely to get the BJP's ticket for the Central Madras constituency, presently held by DMK's Dayanidhi Maran. However, Puducherry, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari constituencies are being considered as potential options for Tamilisai's candidature.

Earlier reports had indicated her inclination to contest under the BJP's leadership, prompting her resignation following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date, with Tamil Nadu going to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Governor of Telangana on September 1, 2019, and was later given the additional charge of Lt. Governor of Puduchhery since February 18, 2021.

She had served as the BJP's state president for Tamil Nadu from August 16, 2014, until her appointment as Telangana's governor.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Tamilisai contested from the Thoothukudi constituency, facing defeat against DMK's Kanimozhi. Her previous electoral attempt in 2014 saw her contesting from the North Chennai constituency, where she was defeated by DMK's TKS Elangovan.