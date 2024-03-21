LS polls 2024: AIADMK's second list out; party to contest 33 seats, direct fight with DMK in 18

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday released the party's second and final list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry.

The party also announced U Rani as its candidate for the by-election to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency.

Bypoll to the Vilavancode segment in Kanniyakumari district will be held on April 19 alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The vacancy was caused due to the resignation of Vijayadharani, who joined the BJP after quitting her MLA post.

In the Lok Sabha election, the DMK and AIADMK will have direct contests in 18 constituencies.

In the first list released on March 20, Palaniswami named nominees for 16 constituencies. It includes former MP J Jayavardhan (Chennai south) and ex-MLA, Dr P Saravanan (Madurai).

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.

The candidates announced in the second list are: