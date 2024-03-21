LS polls 2024: AIADMK's second list out; party to contest 33 seats, direct fight with DMK in 18

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday released the party's second and final list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry.
The party also announced U Rani as its candidate for the by-election to the Vilavancode Assembly constituency.
Bypoll to the Vilavancode segment in Kanniyakumari district will be held on April 19 alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The vacancy was caused due to the resignation of Vijayadharani, who joined the BJP after quitting her MLA post.
In the Lok Sabha election, the DMK and AIADMK will have direct contests in 18 constituencies.
In the first list released on March 20, Palaniswami named nominees for 16 constituencies. It includes former MP J Jayavardhan (Chennai south) and ex-MLA, Dr P Saravanan (Madurai).
Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19.
The candidates announced in the second list are:
R G Premkumar (Sriperumbudur)
Dr S Pasupathy (Vellore)
Dr R Ashokan (Dharmapuri)
M Kaliyaperumal (Tiruvannamalai); R Kumaraguru (Kallakurichi)
P Arunachalam (Tiruppur)
D Lokesh Thamizhselvan (Nilgiris Reserved)
Singai G Ramachandran (Coimbatore)
Karthik Appasamy alias A Karthikeyan (Pollachi)
P Karuppaiah (Trichy)
ND Chandramohan (Perambalur)
P Babu (Mayiladuthurai)
Panangudi A Xavierdoss (Sivaganga)
R Sivasamy Velumani (Thoothukudi)
Simla Muthuchozhan (Tirunelveli)
Professor Pasiliyan Nazareth (Kanyakumari)
G Thamizhvendan (Puducherry)
Later, Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders of the party, visited the DMDK headquarters and paid homage to the late founder of the DMDK Captain Vijayakant at his memorial.
Vijayakant's wife Premalatha said the AIADMK leaders have invited her and DMDK leaders for the public meeting to be held in Tiruchy on March 24 to introduce the candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance.
She said the candidates of the alliance will be filing their nominations on March 25.
Regarding the perception that this time, the AIADMK has given lesser space for senior leaders and almost all candidate picks are new faces barring a few exceptions, Palaniswami said, "It is not a question of senior or junior. As far as AIADMK is concerned, loyalty to the party and its leaders, and service to the people are the yardstick for candidature. Our candidates' list gives representation to all sections."
He added, "What is wrong with having new faces? Only when the candidates' list is inclusive, giving opportunities for all, would augur well for the growth of the party. Further, only when such a situation prevails, the party cadre will ensure that everyone will have an opportunity and serve the people better."
On the AIADMK's decision not to field any candidate from the minority communities, Palaniswami said, "Does the DMK list have anyone? We have given a seat to the SDPI in our alliance. Further, AIADMK is not a party that functions on religious or caste basis. Our party is beyond these. I have announced the candidates chosen by the parliamentary board of the AIADMK."
When asked whether the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of former health minister C Vijaya Baskar were politically motivated to exert pressure during the election, Palaniswami said, "There can be no crisis for the AIADMK. The troubles faced by Puratchi Thalaivar (MG Ramachandran) when he launched the AIADMK are known to all. Also, late leader J Jayalalithaa faced many issues and won over all issues. Similarly, AIADMK office-bearers will face these issues through legal means."
When pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre has been using investigation agencies like the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the ED against the opposition parties, Palaniswami said, "Already, the State government has filed cases against our office bearers through the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Later, the Central government conducted raids through the Income Tax department. Now, the ED has come. We will face this also through legal means."