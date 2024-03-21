'Seriously concerned': SC raps TN governor for defying order on Ponmudy's swearing-in as minister

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi, for acting like an extra-constitutional authority, the Supreme Court on Thursday took strong objection to his conduct and said he was "defying the Supreme Court of India."

The three-judge bench of the SC, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud passed these strong remarks against the TN Governor, while hearing a petition filed by K Ponmudy, seeking a direction to the State governor to reinduct him into the State cabinet after his conviction and sentence was stayed by the Supreme Court.

"The (TN) governor is defying the SC of India. He cannot do like this. There is a Supreme Court order of stay of sentence and concision against Ponmudy. So he has to act as per law," the SC observed.

Cautioning the governor to act in the case and if failed to swear him as minister by Friday, a stinging order will be passed against you, the CJI sternly warned the governor.

"We are seriously concerned by the conduct of the Governor. He is defying the SC. When an SC's two-judge bench stays conviction and sentence fo Ponmudy, the governor has no business to say he would not administer oath to him as minister," the CJI said.

The bench said, we are giving just a day to hear from the Governor that oath has been given to Ponmudy, otherwise we will pass an order recording our views.